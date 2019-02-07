REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Durham, right now

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're looking for a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Durham look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Durham via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

205 E. Maynard Ave., #3







This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 205 E. Maynard Ave., #3 in Northgate Park, is listed for $625/month for its 700 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for central heating, air conditioning, carpeting and ceiling fans. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2206 Fitzgerald Ave.






Here's a studio at 2206 Fitzgerald Ave., which is also going for $625/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and an eat-in kitchen. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1901 Morehead Ave.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1901 Morehead Ave. in Lakewood Park, is listed for $750/month for its 560 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and carpeting, an eat-in kitchen and high ceilings. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

5800 Tattersall Drive






And finally, there's this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5800 Tattersall Drive. It's being listed for $854/month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site management. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineDurham
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,100 rent you in Durham, today?
What does $1,500 rent you in Raleigh, today?
What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?
Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
ON CAMERA: Agents send minors into stores for booze in crackdown
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
Triangle shopping malls have big plans to stay relevant
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
FaceTime fix: Apple releases update for eavesdropping bug
Years of hard work help Oberlin Cemetery gain historical designation
'Horrific part of our past:' 1979 UNC yearbook photo depicts blackface, KKK
Show More
New UNC leadership says Silent Sam 'should not be anywhere on campus'
Triangle churches host special needs prom with Tim Tebow Foundation
Bridget Condon does Pilates with Olympic hopeful
'Widespread flu activity' responsible for 35 NC deaths so far this season
$1 billion lost in romance scams, Better Business Bureau says
More News