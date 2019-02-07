The cheapest apartment rentals in Durham, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Durham via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
205 E. Maynard Ave., #3
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 205 E. Maynard Ave., #3 in Northgate Park, is listed for $625/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for central heating, air conditioning, carpeting and ceiling fans. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2206 Fitzgerald Ave.
Here's a studio at 2206 Fitzgerald Ave., which is also going for $625/month.
In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and an eat-in kitchen. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1901 Morehead Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1901 Morehead Ave. in Lakewood Park, is listed for $750/month for its 560 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors and carpeting, an eat-in kitchen and high ceilings. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
And finally, there's this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5800 Tattersall Drive. It's being listed for $854/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site management. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
