The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, explored

820 Coleman St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 820 Coleman St. in South Central, which is going for $695/month.
The apartment boasts a refrigerator, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
131 S. Boylan Ave.
Then there's this unit at 131 S. Boylan Ave. in Hillsborough, listed at $750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $50 application fee, $250 pet fee and $500 security deposit.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
211 Ashe Ave.
Listed at $795/month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment is located at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $200 pet fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
