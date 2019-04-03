Real Estate

The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, explored

3800 Colby Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a one-bedroom in Raleigh is hovering around $1,250. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3800 Colby Drive







Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3800 Colby Drive in Falls of Neuse, which, at 660 square feet, is going for $760/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a roof deck, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

3105 Holston Lane







Over at 3105 Holston Lane in East Raleigh, there's this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $825/month.

In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis courts. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $50 admin fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

1313 Hardimont Road








Then, there's this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1313 Hardimont Road in Falls of Neuse. It's listed for $845/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateraleighhoodline
TOP STORIES
Educator accused of exposing himself near Knightdale school bus stop
After stabbing, a Macy's employee says store policy puts security staffers at risk
Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say
Hope Mills Lake park project shuts down lake for summer
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Ignoring this rule at Dorothea Dix Park could cost you hundreds
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Show More
Warrant: Cary Barnes and Noble shooter read about mass shootings on the internet
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Pressure is on as crews race to complete Fayetteville's baseball stadium
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
New report identifies 6 structurally deficient, well-traveled Wake County roads
More TOP STORIES News