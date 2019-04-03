The cheapest apartment rentals in Raleigh, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3800 Colby Drive
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3800 Colby Drive in Falls of Neuse, which, at 660 square feet, is going for $760/month.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a roof deck, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
3105 Holston Lane
Over at 3105 Holston Lane in East Raleigh, there's this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $825/month.
In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis courts. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $50 admin fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1313 Hardimont Road
Then, there's this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1313 Hardimont Road in Falls of Neuse. It's listed for $845/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
