The most expensive real estate rentals in Raleigh

1300 St. Marys St., #201 (Five Points)
Up first, here's this condo located at 1300 St. Marys St., #201 in Five Points. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,229 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Raleigh is approximately $1,354/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,750/month.
In the furnished condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, a kitchen island, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. As luxurious as this house might seem, pets aren't kosher.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
511 N. Person St., #107 (North Central)
Next, here's this single-family home over at 511 N. Person St., #107 in North Central. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,500 square feet in size. This stately home is currently priced at $2,600/month.
In the condo, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, a built-in surround sound system and a balcony. There's also garage parking and additional storage space. Canines are welcome in this palatial residence.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
280 E. Davie St., #280 (Central)
Lastly, here's this condo over at 280 E. Davie St., #280 in Central. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,440 square feet in size. This home is currently priced at $2,350/month. Why so pricey?
In the furnished unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, a balcony, in-unit laundry and assigned parking.Inhabiting this deluxe home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
