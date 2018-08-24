The most expensive rentals in Cary, explored.

We examined local listings in Cary via rental site Zumper to find the city's most luxurious listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
114 Kendleton Place
Starting things off with a statement, gaze at this single-family home over at 114 Kendleton Place. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 5,812 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Cary is about $1,925/month, this stately home is currently going for $4,150/month. Why so steep?
The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the single-family home, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, open bedroom floor plans, tile, carpet and hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings, ceiling fans, bay windows, large windows with horizontal blinds, recessed and designer lighting, designer appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a breakfast island, a fireplace, exposed brick and spiral staircases. Inhabiting this expansive house is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal transit options.
747 Crabtree Crossing Parkway
Next, check out this single-family home over at 747 Crabtree Crossing Parkway. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,817 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Cary is about $1,600/month, this home is currently priced at $2,800/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood, tile and carpet floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed and designer lighting, stainless steel and designer appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large windows with horizontal blinds, a deck, a patio, a bar and spiral staircases. Dwelling in this expansive house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't allowed..
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and doesn't offer many public transit options.
107 Woodtrail Lane
Next, check out this single-family home situated at 107 Woodtrail Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,440 square feet in size. This stately home is currently going for $2,250/month.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the single-family home, you can anticipate a hardwood, carpet and tile floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large windows with horizontal blinds, a fireplace, exposed brick, a separate dining room area and a master bathroom. As ritzy as this mansion might appear, cats and dogs aren't admissible.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and offers limited transit options.
