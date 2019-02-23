REAL ESTATE

The most expensive residential rentals in Fayetteville

1931 Dante Lane, #UNIT 201. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be amusing to gape at a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the top-end of Fayetteville's rental market look like today -- and what amenities, room count and square footage might someone find, given these astronomical prices?

We scanned local listings in Fayetteville via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

543 Vista Drive









First, there's this single-family home located at 543 Vista Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently listed at $1,700/month.

The house has garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Inside, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a fireplace. As upmarket as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs are not admissible.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1931 Dante Lane, #UNIT 201









Then, check out this single-family home over at 1931 Dante Lane, #UNIT 201. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,650 square feet in size. This spot is currently priced at $1,520/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

The building features a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a fitness center. The unit has a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a jacuzzi tub, high ceilings, granite countertops and crown molding. Pets too can share in this luxurious residence.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1705 Calista Circle








Lastly, here's this single-family home situated at 1705 Calista Circle. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This stately home is currently priced at $1,400/month. What makes it so costly?

The house has fresh paint, three bedrooms, a bonus room and large closets. As snazzy as this set-up might sound, pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
---

