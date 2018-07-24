REAL ESTATE

The most expensive residential rentals in Lillington

31 Brighton Circle. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to wander through the nicer real estate listings to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-end of Lillington's rental market currently look like -- and just how choice are the features one might get at these price points?

We scanned local listings in Lillington via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

31 Brighton Circle




Up first, behold this single-family home over at 31 Brighton Circle. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it spans 1,960 square feet. This living space is currently priced at $1,695/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The home features both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There's also garage parking, storage space, a patio and a backyard. Pets too can partake in this stately house.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

37 Coventry Lane




Then there's this single-family home situated at 37 Coventry Lane. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 1,960 square feet in size. This place is also currently listed at $1,695/month.

In the house, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. You'll also find garage parking, storage space, a patio and a backyard. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous residence.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
