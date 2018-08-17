REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill

414 Whitehead Circle. | Photos: Zumper

Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's Chapel Hill rental market is going for $3,600/month. As pricey as it may seem, it's not the only deluxe residential listing in the city. But just how nice do these units get, given their higher price points?

We scanned local listings in Chapel Hill via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most lavish listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

302 W. Barbee Chapel Road




Up first, notice this townhouse situated at 302 W. Barbee Chapel Road. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 3,521 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is about $2,400/month, this stately home is currently priced at $3,600/month. Why so costly?

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, garage parking, an elevator, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and built-in custom shelving. As chic as this rental might sound, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

414 Whitehead Circle




Then, here's this single-family home located at 414 Whitehead Circle. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,300 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,850/month, this home is currently going for $2,884/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two fireplaces, high ceilings, two acres of outdoor space, recessed lighting, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and a deck. Residing in this voluminous rental is for pets too, pending approval and extra fees.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

601 W. Rosemary St., #716




Finally, here's this condo situated at 601 W. Rosemary St., #716. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,156 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is roughly $1,250/month, this stately home is currently priced at $2,495/month. Why so expensive?

The single-family home features air conditioning, a terrace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include a fitness center, concierge service, an events lounge, a multi-media room, a community garden and secured entry. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line house is a human-only thing: pets aren't allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
