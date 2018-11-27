REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in Durham

3522 Ridge Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to look at an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Durham's rental market currently look like -- and just how fancy do these units get, given these ginormous price points?

We scoured local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3522 Ridge Road










Starting things off with a statement, salivate over this single-family home over at 3522 Ridge Road. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it's 4,320 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Durham is approximately $1,650/month, this rental is currently listed at $3,200/month. Why so steep?

The building offers parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the single-family home, you can expect an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a deck, stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room area and ceiling fans. Pets too can partake in this luxurious home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3628 Carlisle Drive (Hope Valley)










Next, here's this single-family home located at 3628 Carlisle Drive in Hope Valley. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,500 square feet. This place is currently going for $3,000/month.

The building has garage parking, extra storage space and outdoor space. In the single-family home, you can expect hardwood, tile and carpet floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, a four-seasons room, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, recessed lighting and a bathroom with double vanities. As showy as this set-up might sound, pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

614 W. Main St., #422 (Warehouse District)







Then, check out this condo located at 614 W. Main St., #422, in Warehouse District. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,420 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Durham is approximately $1,195/month, this home is currently priced at $2,100/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, carpet and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows. As showy as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs aren't kosher.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
