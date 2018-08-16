REAL ESTATE

The priciest residential rentals in Apex

600 Park Summit Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
What exactly does the high-grade end of Apex's rental market look like today, and just what kind of amenities do they possess, given these inflated price points? See what's available if you're looking for the priciest rental on the market today.

We scanned local listings in Apex via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

813 Tunisian Drive




Up first, notice this townhouse located at 813 Tunisian Drive. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,510 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Apex is roughly $1,515/month, this rental is currently priced at $1,950/month. What, exactly, makes it so steep?

In the townhouse, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a sunroom and a deck. The home also comes with garage parking and outdoor space. As opulent as this rental might seem, pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

600 Park Summit Blvd.




Then, here's this apartment, which is situated at 600 Park Summit Blvd. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,209 square feet in size. It's currently going for $1,539/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, amber countertops, ceiling fans, a breakfast bar, a fireplace and carpeted floors. The complex has a fitness center, garage parking, extra storage space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous residence.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

100 Reunion Park Drive




Finally, check out this apartment over at 100 Reunion Park Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,272 square feet in size. This stately home is currently going for $1,459/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a breakfast bar and a ceiling fan. The complex boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space, garage parking, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Pets too can live in this sumptuous residence.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
