The priciest residential rentals in Durham

We scoured local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most opulent listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7708 Morrell Lane
Check out this townhouse located at 7708 Morrell Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,700 square feet. This living space is currently going for $2,550/month. What makes it so steep?
In the furnished single-family home, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. Pets are not allowed in this deluxe rental.
1606 Maryland Ave
Next, check out this single-family home situated at 1606 Maryland Ave. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This pad is currently going for $2,250/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous residence.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
1805 Hackney Lane
And last, here's this single-family home situated at 1805 Hackney Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This stately home is currently going for $2,049/month. Why so pricey?
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets too can share in this luxurious abode.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
