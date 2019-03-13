Real Estate

The priciest residential rentals in Durham

7708 Morrell Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's Durham rental market is going for $2,900/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent residential listing in the city. But just how select are the features one might get for these high prices?

We scoured local listings in Durham via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most opulent listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

7708 Morrell Lane











Check out this townhouse located at 7708 Morrell Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,700 square feet. This living space is currently going for $2,550/month. What makes it so steep?

In the furnished single-family home, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. Pets are not allowed in this deluxe rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1606 Maryland Ave











Next, check out this single-family home situated at 1606 Maryland Ave. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This pad is currently going for $2,250/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous residence.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1805 Hackney Lane














And last, here's this single-family home situated at 1805 Hackney Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This stately home is currently going for $2,049/month. Why so pricey?

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets too can share in this luxurious abode.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
real estatedurhamhoodline
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund from service contract
Show More
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Deputies looking for person who stole historic bell from Cumberland County school
More TOP STORIES News