The priciest residential rentals in Fayetteville

2800 Selhurst Drive
Here's this home located at 2800 Selhurst Drive. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at $2,450/month.
The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, bay windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, a balcony and a fireplace. There's also garage parking, outdoor space and additional storage space. Pets too are welcome in this opulent residence.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
117 Kodiak Drive
Then, here's this single-family home located at 117 Kodiak Drive. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,900 square feet. This spot is currently priced at $2,200/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the unit, look for hardwood floors and carpeting, vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast island, French doors, a fireplace, a balcony and a patio. The home also features garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent house.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
225 Litchfield Place
Finally, here's this single-family home located at 225 Litchfield Place. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,325 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Fayetteville is roughly $920/month, this rental is currently going for $1,695/month.
In the home, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. You can also expect to find garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this sumptuous abode.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)