Ultimate Disney lover's dream home hits the market

DREAMS COME TRUE: If you love Disney, this home overflowing with magic in Orlando could be yours! (KTRK)

By
ORLANDO, Florida --
If you are looking for a magical place to live, you might want to check out this Disney fan's dream home in Orlando.

The public listing on Zillow shows every corner of this home is decked out in all things Disney.

From the front door to all seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, you'll find Mickey Mouse and his pals in every detail. To make things even more magical, there's a view of the fireworks at the Magic Kingdom theme park over the lake every night.

The home is listed for $888,000.

Neighbors say they're sorry to see the owners leave, as they've become favorites in the community.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
