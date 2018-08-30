REAL ESTATE

What does $1,000 rent you in Apex, today?

600 Park Summit Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Apex?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Apex if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

112 Hunter St.




Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 112 Hunter St.

Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

600 Park Summit Blvd.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 600 Park Summit Blvd. It's listed for $959/month for its 782 square feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, swimming pools and assigned parking. In the condo, there are hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome at this location.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 Reunion Park Drive




Here's a 783-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 100 Reunion Park Drive that's going for $949/month.

The building features on-site management, assigned parking, a fitness center, swimming pools, a sauna, a residents lounge and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a pantryand ceiling fans. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(See the full listing here.)
