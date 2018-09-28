REAL ESTATE

What does $1,000 rent you in Durham?

1215 Clarendon St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Durham with a budget of $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5800 Tattersall Drive




Listed at $993/month, this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5800 Tattersall Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1011 Berkeley St. (Walltown)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1011 Berkeley St. It's listed for $945/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luckily for animal lovers, both cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1215 Clarendon St. (Walltown)




Here's a 794-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1215 Clarendon St. that's also going for $945/month.

Assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry are listed as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, a porch, a back deck, a walk-in closet and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
