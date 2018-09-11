REAL ESTATE

What does $1,000 rent you in Raleigh?

507 S. Bloodworth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Raleigh if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

507 S. Bloodworth St. (Central)




Listed at $995/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located at 507 S. Bloodworth St.

In the apartment, you'll find a fireplace, high ceilings, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. The building features outdoor space and a covered front porch. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

707 Daniels St., #D (Hillsborough)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 707 Daniels St., #D. It's listed for $950/month for its 566 square feet of space.

The unit features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, carpeted flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

504 N. Person St. (North Central)




Finally, check out this studio that's located at 504 N. Person St. It's also listed for $950/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, a private porch and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome with an additional deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
