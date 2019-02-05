REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Durham, today?

Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Durham if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

807 W. Trinity Ave., #219 (Warehouse District)






Listed at $1,100/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #219.

In the unit, expect wooden countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning and closet space. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1906 James St. (Long Meadow)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1906 James St. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 700 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fenced backyard with a deck. The apartment features a dishwasher, carpeting, central air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive






Located at Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive, here's a 782-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,013/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, a kitchen island and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a car wash. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineDurham
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Raleigh, today?
What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?
Renting in Durham: What will $800 get you?
What does $1,300 rent you in Raleigh, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Black History Month: U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Triangle
Show More
Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
Vote on moving North Carolina DMV headquarters delayed
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
More News