What does $1,100 rent you in Durham, today?

807 W. Trinity Ave., #219 (Warehouse District)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #219.
In the unit, expect wooden countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning and closet space. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1906 James St. (Long Meadow)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 1906 James St. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fenced backyard with a deck. The apartment features a dishwasher, carpeting, central air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive
Located at Ellis Road and Slateworth Drive, here's a 782-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,013/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, a kitchen island and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a car wash. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.
