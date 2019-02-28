What does $1,100 rent you in Durham, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Durham if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
807 W. Trinity Ave., #219 (Warehouse District)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #219. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are air conditioning and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1906 James St. (Long Meadow)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1906 James St. that's going for $1,075/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
Onslow Street (Walltown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Onslow Street. It's listed for $1,025/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, along with in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.