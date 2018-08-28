What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Raleigh if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)
Up first, there's this studio located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, look for carpeting, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
214 Elm St. (North Central)
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 Elm St. that's going for $1,095/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, private parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a balcony, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a separate dining area. Pets are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Wake Towne Drive and Wake Forest Road (Six Forks)
Then, check out this 693-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Wake Towne Drive and Wake Forest Road. It's listed for $1,065/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
