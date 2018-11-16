What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
617 Hinsdale St. (Five Points)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 617 Hinsdale St.
This one-bedroom duplex features hardwood flooring, a kitchen skylight, generous cabinet space and air conditioning. Building amenities include a backyard. Pet owners, take heed: furry companions not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
600 Devereux St. (Five Points)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 600 Devereux St. It's also listed for $1,100/month.
The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)
Located at 721 Georgetown Road, here's a studio that's listed for $1,100/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking. The furnished apartment boasts carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
