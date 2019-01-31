REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?

721 Georgetown Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)






Here's a studio over at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, look for carpeting, granite countertops and a deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Mellowfield Drive and East Six Forks Road (Six Forks)





Located at Mellowfield Drive and East Six Forks Road, here's a 779-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,030/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0 (Six Forks)






Listed at $1,026/month, this 680-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a deck. The building features a swimming pool, a business center, storage space and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
