What does $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)
Here's a studio over at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, look for carpeting, granite countertops and a deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Mellowfield Drive and East Six Forks Road (Six Forks)
Located at Mellowfield Drive and East Six Forks Road, here's a 779-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,030/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0 (Six Forks)
Listed at $1,026/month, this 680-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a deck. The building features a swimming pool, a business center, storage space and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
