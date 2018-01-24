REAL ESTATE

What does $1,200 rent get you on Hillsborough St., today?

Curious just how far does your dollar goes in Raleigh's Hillsborough neighborhood? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Raleigh neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

600 St Marys St.




Listed at $1,180 / month, this 643-square-foot studio apartment is located at 600 St Marys St. In the sunny apartment, you can expect high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

650 West North St.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 650 West North St. (at Glenwood Avenue). It's listed for $1,155 / month for its 540 square feet of space. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinemovingguideRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News