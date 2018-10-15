What does $1,200 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
600 Devereux St. (Five Points)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 600 Devereux St.
The building offers assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a decorative fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
408 E. Hargett St. (Central)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 408 E. Hargett St. It's listed for $1,193/month for its 628 square feet of space.
The building offers a swimming pool, on-site management, a game room, a fitness center, a residents center and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1121 Parkridge Lane, #301 (Five Points)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1121 Parkridge Lane, #301. It's listed for $1,150/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool and shared outdoor space. In the light-filled unit, you'll find carpeted flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 (Six Forks)
Listed at $1,146/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1.
The building boasts a swimming pool, an elevator, extra storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)