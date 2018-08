What does $1,200 rent you in the Raleigh Metro area?

Clayton -- 104 Kildare Court

Looking for an apartment in the Raleigh metro area?We compared what $1,200 might get you in Clayton, Goldsboro and Nashville, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This 1,574-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 104 Kildare Court in Clayton. Asking $1,150/month, it's priced 18 percent below the $1,401 median rent for a three bedroom in Clayton.The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Animals are not allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.(Check out the complete listing here .)Listed at $1,195/month, this 1,910-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1206 S. Best St. in Goldsboro is 20 percent higher than Goldsboro's median three-bedroom rent of $1,000.The home features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. The home also offers a patio and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Here's a 1,208-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 532 Amerson Court in Nashville, listed at $1,175/month. That's on par with Nashville's median three-bedroom rent of $1,175.In the home, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, spacious closets and a patio. Pets are not welcome.Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.(Check out the complete listing here .)