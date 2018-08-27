What does $1,300 rent you in Durham, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Durham if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
807 E. Main St. (Golden Belt)
Listed at $1,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 807 E. Main St.
Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and on-site management. In the bi-level loft, you are promised cement flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome on a case-by-case basis.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
504 E. Pettigrew St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 504 E. Pettigrew St. It's listed for $1,285/month for its 661 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
807 W. Trinity Ave. (Warehouse District)
Check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 807 W. Trinity Ave. It's listed for $1,250/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect shared outdoor space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, exposed brick and a separate dining room area. Pets are negotiable and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
501 Finsbury St.
Located at 501 Finsbury St., here's a 977-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,245/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space, extra storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry ana breakfast bar. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
