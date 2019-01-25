What does $1,300 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1300 St. Marys St., #405 (Five Points)
Here's a studio condo situated at 1300 St. Marys St., #405. It's listed for $1,295/month for its 526 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
720 N. Person St., #104 (Mordecai)
Here's an 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 720 N. Person St., #104, that's going for $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Tupelo Hill Lane (Glenwood)
Next, check out this 844-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Tupelo Hill Lane. It's listed for $1,216/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)