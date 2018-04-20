REAL ESTATE

What does $1,400/month get you in Raleigh today?

317 W Morgan St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

201 Park at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)




Listed at $1,359 / month, this 755-square-foot studio apartment is located at 201 Park at North Hills St.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and a business center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1324 Oberlin Road (Wade)




Next, there's this listing situated at 1324 Oberlin Road. It's listed for $1,350 / month.

In the home there are hardwood floors, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

317 W Morgan St., #226 (Central)




Here's a 789-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 317 W Morgan St. that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space. Building amenities include two elevators, secured entry and assigned parking; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
