What does $1,500 rent you in Durham, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Durham if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
103 W. Main St., #406 (Downtown)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 550-square-foot studio unit is located at 103 W. Main St., #406.
The building boasts assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
Erwin Road and Douglas Street (Duke West Campus)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at Erwin Road and Douglas Street. It's listed for $1,496/month for its 565 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
530 Foster St., #63454-1 (Central Park)
Here's a 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 530 Foster St., #63454-1, that's going for $1,444/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
