What does $1,500 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
201 Park at North Hills Street
Listed at $1,481/month, this 720-square-foot studio apartment is located at 201 Park at North Hills Street.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
200 S. Dawson St., #102 (Central)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 200 S. Dawson St., #102. It's listed for $1,450/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Glenwood Avenue and West North Street (Hillsborough)
Here's a 647-square-foot studio apartment at Glenwood Avenue and West North Street that's going for $1,427/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
