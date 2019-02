What does $1,500 rent you in Raleigh, today?

201 Park at North Hills Street

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,481/month, this 720-square-foot studio apartment is located at 201 Park at North Hills Street.In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 200 S. Dawson St., #102. It's listed for $1,450/month.Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a 647-square-foot studio apartment at Glenwood Avenue and West North Street that's going for $1,427/month.The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)