What does $1,600 rent you in Raleigh, today?

1300 St. Marys St., #507 (Five Points)
Listed at $1,595/month, this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1300 St. Marys St., #507.
The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, a resident lounge, secured entry, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can find an open living room floor pan, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
400 W. North St., #528 (North Central)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 400 W. North St., #528. It's also listed for $1,595/month for its 928 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and secured entry. In the condo, there are high ceilings, hardwood floors, many windows, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
200 S. Dawson St., #102 (Central)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 200 S. Dawson St., #102 that's going for $1,550/month.
The building offers garage parking, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
North Wilmington and West Peace streets (Mordecai)
Located at North Wilmington and West Peace streets, here's a 750-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,540/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
