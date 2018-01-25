What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?

Read on for the listings.
301 Fayetteville St., #2602 (Central)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 301 Fayetteville St. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
400 W North St., #1100 (North Central)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 400 W North St. It's listed for $1,600 / month for its 1,008 square feet of space. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and additional storage space. In the south-facing condo, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
444 S Blount St., #321 (Central)
Here's a 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo at 444 S Blount St., which is going for $1,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony, great cabinet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.