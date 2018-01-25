REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

301 Fayetteville St., #2602 (Central)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 301 Fayetteville St. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

400 W North St., #1100 (North Central)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 400 W North St. It's listed for $1,600 / month for its 1,008 square feet of space. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and additional storage space. In the south-facing condo, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

444 S Blount St., #321 (Central)




Here's a 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo at 444 S Blount St., which is going for $1,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony, great cabinet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News