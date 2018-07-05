REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Raleigh?

319 Fayetteville St., #202. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

319 Fayetteville St., #202 (Central)




Listed at $1,700/month, this 1,040-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 319 Fayetteville St., #202.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, a built-in desk, in-unit laundry and a private terrace. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

618 N. Boylan Ave. (Hillsborough)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 618 N. Boylan Ave. that's going for $1,675/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 W. North St., #1004 (North Central)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 400 W. North St., #1004. It's listed for $1,650/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a roof deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News