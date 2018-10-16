REAL ESTATE

What does $600 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

826 Pilot Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

826 Pilot Ave.




First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse over at 826 Pilot Ave. that's listed for $599/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll get carpeted flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building has outdoor space and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

100 Bradford Ave.




Here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 100 Bradford Ave. that's going for $575/month.

The apartment comes equipped with hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

1511 Fort Bragg Road




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1511 Fort Bragg Road. It's listed for $560/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The unit features carpeted flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

307 Bradford Ave.



Located at 307 Bradford Ave., here's a studio that's listed for $550/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #8




Finally, listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #8.

In the apartment, you can expect a fireplace, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)
