What does $600 rent you in Fayetteville, today?

307 Bradford Ave.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Fayetteville if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 Bradford Ave.




Listed at $575/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 Bradford Ave.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this location.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1511 Fort Bragg Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1511 Fort Bragg Road. It's listed for $560/month.

The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

307 Bradford Ave.





Then, check out this studio that's located at 307 Bradford Ave. It's listed for $550/month.

The building features assigned parking and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)
