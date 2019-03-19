What does $800 rent you in Chapel Hill, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chapel Hill if you've got a budget of $800/month.
639 N. Columbia St., #C
Listed at $800/month, this studio spot is located at 639 N. Columbia St., #C.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
130 S. Estes Drive, #B7
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 130 S. Estes Drive, #B7. It's listed for $750/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the single-family home, there is a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry hookups. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
306 McCauley St., #3
Here's a 460-square-foot studio apartment at 306 McCauley St., #3, that's going for $725/month.
In the furnished unit, expect air conditioning. Building amenities include storage space. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
