What does $800 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
100 Horne St., #2 (Wade)
Listed at $800/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 100 Horne St., #2.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
2402 Clark Ave., #4 (Wade)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 2402 Clark Ave., #4. It's also listed for $800/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The unit boasts air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
211 Ashe Ave. (Hillsborough)
Here's a 260-square-foot studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. that's going for $765/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $200 pet fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
