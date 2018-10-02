REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

600 Audubon Lake Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Edith Street




Listed at $825/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at Edith Street.

The apartment features carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a porch, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33. It's also listed for $825/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

32 Dansey Circle




Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 32 Dansey Circle. It's listed for $805/month.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
