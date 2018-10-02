What does $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Edith Street
Listed at $825/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at Edith Street.
The apartment features carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a porch, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33. It's also listed for $825/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
32 Dansey Circle
Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 32 Dansey Circle. It's listed for $805/month.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)