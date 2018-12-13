What does $900 rent you in Durham, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Durham if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3417 Balfour West
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3417 Balfour West. It's listed for $875/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $150.00 administrative fee.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
3322 Tarleton West, #02
Here's a 781-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3322 Tarleton West, #02 that's going for $850/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
32 Dansey Circle
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 32 Dansey Circle. It's listed for $810/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
Located at 5800 Tattersall Drive, here's a 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $809/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
