What might $800 rent you in Raleigh, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
706 Coleman St. (South Central)
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 706 Coleman St.
In the unit, expect appliances to be installed after moving in. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
719 Chamberlain St. (Wade)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 719 Chamberlain St. It's also listed for $795/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, there is air conditioning along with a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeted flooring. The building offers outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
211 Ashe Ave. (Hillsborough)
Here's a 260-square-foot studio apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. that's going for $765/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
