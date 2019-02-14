REAL ESTATE

What will $1,000 rent you in Durham, right now?

1214 Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Durham if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1406 W. Chapel Hill St. (Burch Avenue)






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1406 W. Chapel Hill St. It's listed for $975/month for its 763 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1214 Broad St. (Walltown)






Here's a 507-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1214 Broad St. that's going for $945/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

830 Wilkerson Ave. (Burch Avenue)






Next, check out this 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 830 Wilkerson Ave. It's listed for $915/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
