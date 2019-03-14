What will $1,000 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Durham if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1100 N. Buchanan Blvd. (Trinity Park)
Here's a 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1100 N. Buchanan Blvd. that's going for $965/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1406 W. Chapel Hill St. (Burch Avenue)
Next, check out this 763-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1406 W. Chapel Hill St. It's listed for $945/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating along with hardwood flooring. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3417 Balfour West
Located at 3417 Balfour West, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $925/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a fireplace and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
830 Wilkerson Ave. (Burch Avenue)
Listed at $915/month, this 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 830 Wilkerson Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a porch. The building features outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1214 Broad St. (Walltown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1214 Broad St. It's also listed for $915/month for its 507 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there is air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
