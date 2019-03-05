What will $1,000 rent you in Durham today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Durham if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1105 Lancaster St. (Walltown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1105 Lancaster St. It's listed for $965/month for its 580 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. In the unit, there is air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1100 N. Buchanan Blvd. (Trinity Park)
Here's a 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1100 N. Buchanan Blvd. that's also going for $965/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1406 W. Chapel Hill St. (Burch Avenue)
Next, check out this 763-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1406 W. Chapel Hill St. It's listed for $945/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating along with hardwood flooring. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
830 Wilkerson Ave. (Burch Avenue)
Located at 830 Wilkerson Ave., here's a 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $915/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.