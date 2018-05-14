What will $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Raleigh with a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
409 E. South St., #3 (Central)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 409 E. South St. It's listed for $1,100/month.
In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a stove and bay windows. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
827 Daniels St., #C (Hillsborough)
Next, check out this 566-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 827 Daniels St. It's listed for $1,075/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
528 Wade Ave. (Five Points)
Located at 528 Wade Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,050/month.
The second floor unit features hardwood floors, a stove, cabinet space and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)