What will $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, right now?

721 Georgetown Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

300 Horne St., #2 (Wade)





Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 300 Horne St., #2.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

705 W. Morgan St. (Hillsborough)






Here's a studio at 705 W. Morgan St. that's also going for $1,100/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. The building features assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $250 pet fee, $50 application fee and a $500 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

721 Georgetown Road (Five Points)






Next, check out this studio that's located at 721 Georgetown Road. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The building has assigned parking. Apartment amenities include granite countertops, carpeting and a deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
