REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Six Forks, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Six Forks? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Raleigh neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer as of Jan. 10th, below.

1040 Wake Towne Dr., #63401-1




Listed at $1,156 / month, this 775-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1040 Wake Towne Dr. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, and more. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2841 Manorcrest Ct.



Next, there's this studio apartment situated in the Anderson Flats development at 2841 Manorcrest Ct. It's listed for $1,150 / month, and building amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, game room with pool and shuffle board, and more. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1570 Atria Circle




Then there's this 1,121-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1570 Atria Circle (at Meadow Wood Blvd.), which is going for $1,244 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, a balcony, and additional features. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, and more. Cats and dogs are welcome here as well. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinemovingguideRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News