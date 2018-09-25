What will $1,300 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Durham if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Erwin Road and Douglas Street (Duke West Campus)
Listed at $1,297/month, this 515-square-foot studio apartment is located at Erwin Road and Douglas Street.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a business center and a residents lounge. In the apartment, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
807 E. Main St., #C126 (Golden Belt)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 807 E. Main St., #C126. It's listed for $1,295/month.
The unit comes with air conditioning, concrete flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a patio. The building provides a fitness center, secured entry and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
Green and Ninth streets (Old West Durham)
Here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment at Green and Ninth streets that's going for $1,291/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a deck, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and a business center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
504 E. Pettigrew St., #63476-0 (Downtown)
Next, check out this 661-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 504 E. Pettigrew St., #63476-0. It's listed for $1,285/month.
The apartment features high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
2608 Erwin Road, #421 (Duke West Campus)
Finally, listed at $1,250/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2608 Erwin Road, #421.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
