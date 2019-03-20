What will $1,300 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Durham if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
300 Finsbury St., #215
Listed at $1,299/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 300 Finsbury St., #215.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit boasts a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1106 Scout Drive (Southside/St. Teresa)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 1106 Scout Drive.
It's listed for $1,250/month for its 652 square feet of space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors. The building offers private entry and a fenced-in backyard. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1014 Lancaster St. (Walltown)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1014 Lancaster St. that's also going for $1,250/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building offers on-site management; pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1443 N. Carolina, 54, Unit Q
Next, check out this 888-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1443 N. Carolina, 54, Unit Q. It's listed for $1,204/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.