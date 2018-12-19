What will $1,300 rent you in Raleigh, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4011 Cardinal at North Hills St.
Here's this studio apartment situated at 4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. It's listed for $1,288/month for its 601 square feet of space.
The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
720 N. Person St., #104 (Mordecai)
Here's an 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 720 N. Person St., #104, that's going for $1,250/month.
The building boasts in-unit laundry, a balcony and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Wake Towne Drive and Wake Forest Road (Six Forks)
Next, check out this 863-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Wake Towne Drive and Wake Forest Road. It's listed for $1,235/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
