REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,400 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?

4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Raleigh with a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

317 W Morgan St., #409 (Central)




Listed at $1,395 / month, this 959-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 317 W Morgan St.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)



Next, check out this 755-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 4011 Cardinal at North Hills St. (at Midtown Parks). It's listed for $1,339 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and a business center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News