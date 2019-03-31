Real Estate

What will $1,400 rent you in Raleigh, right now?

1300 St. Marys St., #507. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Raleigh with a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)


---

1300 St. Marys St., #507 (Five Points)







Listed at $1,395/month, this 740-square-foot studio condo is located at 1300 St. Marys St., #507.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Tupelo Hill Lane (Glenwood)







Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Tupelo Hill Lane. It's listed for $1,393/month for its 784 square feet of space.

The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a deck and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

308 S. Blount St. (Central)








Here's a 618-square-foot studio at 308 S. Blount St. that's also going for $1,393/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, storage space and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)
---

